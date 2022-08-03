West Nile Rural Electrification Company, WENRECo has partnered with Airtel to launch a new payment option on Airtel Money that will allow customers in West Nile to make their electricity

bills payment using the telecom company’s network.

WENRECo is the electric energy generating and distribution company in the West Nile sub-region of the Northern Uganda covering Pakwach, Nebbi , Arua , Yumbe , Moyo ,Madi-Okolo, Adjumani , Koboko, and Oraba .

“We are pleased to be part of this great milestone where we will be able to bring the Airtel Money services closer to our people so that they can be able to make their electricity bill payment using the Airtel Money platform,” Japhet Aritho, the Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited(AMCUL) Managing Director.

“At AMCUL, we have demonstrated our innovative capacity by continuously unveiling products and services that make service delivery affordable and convenient. We are pleased to announce that our people in Arua, and West Nile region will now be able to make their electricity payments using Airtel Money. This they will do without the need for Airtime as was the case before. This gives our customers the convenience to power their businesses and lifestyles with ease.”

According to officials, WENRECo customers will be able to pay for electricity by dialing *185*4*6#.

“We applaud Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) for these innovations and enhanced services on Airtel Money that will enable our customers to make their electricity payments. I implore our customers to

use other Airtel Money services to ease their work,” said Eng. Kenneth Kigumba, the Managing Director at WENRECo.

Airtel Money’s Aritho said they are committed to enabling the transformation of Ugandan businesses

and communities.

“Our partnership with WENRECo is a strong platform to ease access to electricity and a step towards financial and digital inclusion.”