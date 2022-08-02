The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) on Monday commenced conducting of the July-August 2022 assessment and examinations.

According to UBTEB, a total of 53,765 candidates are sitting for this year’s examinations, from 507 examination centres across the country.

The examination series are set to conclude on August 19, 2022.

In a press statement issued on Monday, UBTEB’s executive secretary, Onesmus Oyesigye, noted that the board has deployed 600 examination managers including reconnoiters and monitors to ensure vigilance and security of examinations.

He added that due to the practical and hands on assessment of some modules, the board has deployed 2,500 practical assessors and 60 verifiers.

Onesmus explained that the deployments are aimed at making sure that the whole examination process runs smoothly.

“I am glad to report that we successfully delivered all examinations materials at all storage facilities in the country. The board has deployed practical examiners, monitors and reconnoiters to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in accordance with the rules on conduct of examinations,” Oyesigye noted.

He highlighted that the first modular assessment for 30,369 candidates at 405 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions commenced successfully.

“We commend the heads of centres for the job well done.” Oyesigye commended.