Real estate companies have warned Ugandans considering or working abroad to be cautious of relatives and companies before entrusting them with funds for development projects, particularly housing.

According to them, the majority have been conned by relatives, forcing some to commit suicide upon their return.

As hundreds of young people continue to seek greener pastures in Arab countries, some have been duped by relatives whom they entrust with their money to invest on their behalf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, when they return, some are disappointed to discover that their relatives and real estate companies have used their money to enrich themselves with no visible investments.

Some have committed suicide, while others have developed mental illnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank Mpanga, a Kalangala resident, wonders how relatives can cheat their own.

“It bothers me when relatives cheat their own and steal their money under the guise of investments,” Mpanga said.

However, real estate expert Henry Sebulime Kirimanyi advises Ugandans working abroad to think twice before trusting anyone with their hard-earned money.

“Before giving any one your money, be it relatives, always make research and ask from different people before falling victim”, Sebulime said.

He stated that Ugandans should conduct research and deal with registered real estate players rather than briefcase companies, urging the government to tighten regulations.

After losing her savings to relatives two years ago after working in Abu Dhabi for nearly six years, Cecelia Naluwaga chose to establish her own company, Billionaire Strength Consults, in order to advocate for better savings for Ugandans working abroad.