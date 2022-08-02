Joint security agencies have started investigating suspected rebel activities after anti-government leaflets were circulated in several areas of Mityana and Kiboga districts.

Several leaflets and anonymous letters were last week dropped in various areas in Mubende directed towards public institutions by a group that identified itself as Uganda Coalition Front for Change.

“We have today officially launched a war against the NRM government. To Ugandan civilians, we kindly request for your assistance and maximum cooperation,” one leaflet read .

Another one dropped near Mityana Central Police Station said, “Uganda is bleeding, Transition is not succession. Expect a deadly attack on this station sooner”.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said joint security agencies have kicked off investigations into the people behind the leaflets but suspected it is the work of a rebel group which had earlier been defeated that is trying to rebuild.

“On July,31 they against dropped leaflets in Kiboga showing they are a rebel group under the Uganda Coalition Front for Change. Earlier this year, the same groups attacked and killed our police officers and robbed guns. We arrested over 20 members of the group and taken to court over acts of subversion, robbery and murder. We recovered the guns and again this time we are ready to dismantle the group whose remnants seem to be regrouping,” Enanga said.

Attacks on police officers

Last week, unknown assailants armed with machetes attacked police officers manning a Fika Salaama roadblock at Kiwumpa village in Luweero district cutting two police officers, killing one and two guns robbed in an incident that happened at around 11am.

Speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson said there was another attempted attack on two police officers attached to tourism police in Kayabwe over the weekend.

Enanga explained that two assailants who pretended to be walking behind women carrying elephant grass returning home ambushed two police officers in a bid to rob their guns but were overpowered.

He noted that the officers were alert and released bullets to scare off the attackers who later fled to nearby banana plantations.

According to the police spokesperson, investigations into this attack have kicked off.

“The ones who attacked our traffic officers last week in Luweero were after guns but we are still building up leads surrounding the theft of those two guns and the murder of our officer. We are not sure whether there is a relationship between the two guns robbed last week at a police check point and the attempted robbery of guns from our officers in Buwama,”Enanga said.

He said that police officers in various parts of Wamala region that is in charge of Mityana, Kiboga and Katonga region areas of Gomba, Mpigi and Butambala have been put on alert over the same.