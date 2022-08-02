The NRM first national vice chairperson, Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo has warned party members against defying the decisions of the party and its organs.

Last week, the party leaders in Kisoro endorsed Eddie Kwizera as the party flag bearer for the forthcoming Bukimbiri county by-election.

However, the decision was challenged by independent but NRM leaning Asigalire Turyagyenda who vowed not to step down citing misdeeds in the party which were not addressed.

He said he has enough support and he will stand as an independent.

“There is no unity in the party here on ground and at the secretariat let them not deceive you, if the issues are not sorted am not stepping aside,” Asigalire.said.

However ,speaking on Monday, the party first national vice chairperson warned that they will not just watch as “some elements who claim to associate with the party are defying the party position and the will of the majority “ by siding with those he called enemies of progress.

“The people of Bukimbiri County voted Kwizera to carry their flag and went on to win the general election. The movement therefore cannot tolerate any one who threatens to divide the party by contravening our ideologies and core principles. Errant members will be summoned by the party disciplinary committee and those found culpable shall face punitive measures as a deterrence to other members,” Kigongo warned as he spoke to party leaders on Monday in Kisoro.

Kigongo said the Bukimbiri poll is not about individual candidates , noting their focus is on delivering victory of the NRM party.

He also lashed out at some clergy and local leaders in Kisoro whom he said have openly campaigned for some candidates against others on religious lines.

“It is such sectarian tendencies that forced us to go to the bush to fight past regimes. We ushered in issue-based politics and encouraged unity among all people irrespective of religious affiliations.”

He noted that members of NRM are identified by the party’s core principles of patriotism, pan Africanism, democracy and socio-economic transformation.

The deputy NRM treasurer Jacqueline Kyatuhaire reiterated Kigongo’s message of unity and solidarity of the ruling leaders and supporters in Kisoro.

“Bukimbiri will not end tomorrow and I therefore request for soberness and respect of each other during the rigorous campaign exercise in the coming days. We are family members and if one of us wronged you, please forgive each other for the sake of our party,” Kyatuhaire said.

The Bukimbiri County seat in parliament fell vacant in July when the Court of Appeal threw out NRM’s Kwizera after the judges ruled that the ballot papers that were used in the elections were defective.

Electoral Commission set August, 11 as the date for the by-election.