It was a day of having fun as groups of friends gathered at Gazebo Grill in Najjera to toast to the occasion of the internal day of friendships.

The event, dubbed “meatings phase II” was a sequel to “meatings phase I”, which was held during the Easter weekend in April this year.

Sponsored by Bell Lager, the day featured specially curated group games and activities designed for groups of friends to enjoy together.

These included games like spin the wheel, put a ring on it, foosball, and beer checkers – all of which saw lucky participants win limited edition Bell Lager goodies like cushions, hoodies, board games and more.

Additionally, professional chefs were on hand to prepare delicious meat recipes while entertainment was provided by acts like DJ Heydez, Khurk, Damze and more who kept the attendees vibing sufficiently within their different circles.

The event master of ceremony Adele maintained the tempo by regularly engaging the crowd in fun trivia to gauge the dynamics of their crews, from which those that best embodied the spirit of friendship received rewards from Bell.

At about 9 pm, the situation took a turn for the better as DJ Ciza took control of the decks and entertained the crowd until the wee hours of the morning.

The day was curated under Bell Lager’s Mpola Enjoyments ,a new way of having fun defined by chill vibes with friends, some meat and ice cold Bell Lager.

While speaking about the campaign, Matilda Babuleka, Bell Lager’s brand manager, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people view having a good time, and we have seen a lot more people start to appreciate chill, laid back intimate moments with friends over being in the bar all night. As such, Bell Lager is coming forward to create opportunities for our customers to have these and more mid-tempo enjoyments any time, anywhere, as long as they have their friends, the right vibe and some ice cold Bell Lager around.”