Steel roofings manufacturer, Uganda Baati Ltd (UBL), has been applauded for standing tall especially in the area of innovations in the private sector.

This was on Monday, as the company held a stakeholder engagement meeting with the top management of Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU).

The PSFU team was led by Stephen Asiimwe, the Chief Executive Officer, Francis Kasirinya, the Chief Membership Officer, Damali Ssali, the Chief Programmes Officer and Ronny Mulongo the manager, Membership Services.

The UBL stakeholder engagement strategy is founded on the company’s need to enhance relationships with external stakeholders.

PSFU being a key stakeholder, Baati hosted Uganda’s apex body for the private sector, to enhance corporate relations, and establish a collaborative bond between the two institutions

Speaking at the event, Stephen Asiimwe, the CEO of PSFU, commended Uganda Baati for bringing in the key innovations in the steel sector and taking the lead in advocating for quality products over the years.

“you are market leaders in innovation, we are here to appreciate you and give our commitment to support you in areas of market access, policy advocacy and export promotion,” he said.

George Arodi, the business head of Uganda Baati, acknowledged the role of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) in shaping the Ugandan economy.

He noted that PSFU has continuously advocated for a conducive business environment, especially within the manufacturing sector.

“We have been in Uganda for over 58 years, making as almost the same age as Uganda’s independence. If it wasn’t for a conducive environment provided by the Government of Uganda and agencies like the PSFU, we wouldn’t have grown and been a success story we are today,” Arodi stated.

The two institutions also agreed on areas of collaboration, sharing research on policy issues that affect manufacturing, joint advocacy efforts, and collaboration in skilling the youth through the successful Uganda Baati graduate trainee program.

The program has seen several graduates get 360 degrees of training and professional support.

In the end, the PSFU team was led on a factory tour where they were taken through the process of making various UBL brands.