The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has urged the newly elected Uganda Muslims Supreme Council (UMSC) electoral commission to handle the forthcoming UMSC national elections with utmost care.

He said the elections mean a lot in stabilising the muslim community.

Mubaje made the remarks as he flagged off the commission at a function in his office in Kampala.

The commission is headed by Omar Muhammad Wesswa .

In its last sitting, the UMSC general assembly left after putting in place a new UMSC Electoral Commission.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you commissioners upon your election. Muslims have trust in you. And you should know that the task before you are huge, challenging and tempting. So, it is within your mandate as an independent electoral Commission to organise, supervise and conduct, free and fair elections of all Sunni Muslims in Uganda,” Mubaje advised.

He told the commission that his office is open for consultation any time during and after the elections.

Wesswa, on behalf of the commission, thanked the mufti and national management committee for organizing the meeting meant to unveil and flag off the commission activities.

“We pledge to work with dedication, transparency, accountability at all times and also promise to work closely with the management while executing the commission’s mandate,” Wesswa vowed.