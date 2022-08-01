The death toll from the floods in Mbale city has risen to 24.

Residents recovered ten more bodies from the River Nabuyonga in Mbale City Industrial Division on Monday morning.

The bodies were recovered from a car that had become submerged in floodwaters.

Floods wrecked havoc in the eastern Uganda districts of Mbale and Kapchorwa, killing at least 24 and leaving several others missing.

Private Sam Chemulindwa (26) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) was among those killed at Maluku’s flooded swamp. Maj Isaac Oware of the PRO third division confirmed his death and identity.

The floods were caused by a heavy downpour that lasted 11 hours from Saturday night to Sunday morning, causing the Nabuyonga and Namatala rivers to burst their banks and flood villages.

The Uganda Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita said on Monday that their teams are working with many other stakeholders in the emergency medical services and the Police to support the affected families.

Following the news, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja cancelled her Sunday programmes and travelled to Mbale. She ordered residents living near river banks in the Bugisu and Sebei sub-regions to leave immediately as heavy rain continued to fall on the region.