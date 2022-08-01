A total of 263 Kampala business men have lost huge sums of money amounting to shs131 million after applying for diplomatic passports whereas they are not diplomats.

“There are some businessmen who have some bit of money and because of this, they believe they can apply for any type of passport and as such they have applied for diplomatic passports and actually paid for them,” Internal Affairs Ministry spokesperson Simon Mundeyi said on Monday.

“By Friday July, 31, we had about 263 businessmen who had applied and paid money for diplomatic passports whereas they are not diplomats. This money is lost. We will not refund it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An ordinary passport goes for shs250,000, a diplomatic one for shs500,000 whereas an official passport goes for shs400,000 .

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, for one to get a diplomatic passport, they must be either a president, First Lady, First Son, First daughter, minister, ambassador, judge or foreign service officer or Permanent Secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you don’t belong to those groups of people, pay for ordinary passport because it is where you belong. This group of Ugandans who believed had some money and paid for diplomatic passports, we are sorry, we are not going to issue those passports or return the money. They will have to apply afresh for ordinary passports.”

Mundeyi also warned Ugandans against falling prey to brokers in the name of helping them expedite passport applications and acquisition.

He said these risk being defrauded.

“What most of the people do is that somebody waits for a trip that is happening soon and will start hurrying to process for a passport. During this process, the brokers will target you and get robbed. Don’t wait for a trip for you to apply for a passport. Apply for it well in time so that you don’t panic or sweat. This will save you from falling prey to conmen in the name of brokers,”Mundeyi said.