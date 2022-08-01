Customers of MultiChoice Uganda will now have to dig deeper into their pockets after DStv and GOtv announced yet another increase in their subscription fees.

Subscription fees for all bouquets have been raised, according to the Multichoice DStv and GOtv websites.

Subscribers to GOtv lite who were previously paying Shs 13, 000 per month will now have to dig deeper into their pockets and pay Shs 14,000.

Subscribers to DStv Access, on the other hand, have been paying shs 37000 but will now pay shs 39,000.

Subscribers to GOtv value who were previously paying shs 18,000 per month will now have to pay shs 19000 under the new rates.

The DStv family bouquet was previously priced at Shs 55,000 but will now cost Shs 59,000.

The price of GOtv Supa has been reduced to shs 58000 from shs 55000.

DStv premium, which was previously priced at Shs 239,000, is now priced at Shs 255,000.

The raises coincide with the return of top European football leagues, which many Ugandans follow, this week.

According to MultiChoice, the prices were revised due to “consumer inflation and current economic pressures” in the country.

The changes will take effect on September 1, 2022, according to the company.

Ugandans, on the other hand, have reacted negatively to the increase, claiming that Multichoice is not being considerate, given that many people are struggling and that the current inflation has left them with little cash to spend on non-essentials.

This is the second time in a year that Multichoice has raised its fees, having done so on September 6, 2021.