Comedy Store Uganda has announced a national tour which will see Kampala’s biggest weekly entertainment show hold live events in 10 towns in the countryside.

The tour will cover the eastern, central, northern, western and north western regions of Uganda, with towns like Mbale, Busia, Jinja, Masaka, Entebbe and Lira.

Others include Fort Portal, Hoima, Arua and Gulu.

For all these towns, except Masaka, it will be the first time they are experiencing Comedy Store live.

The first leg of the 2022 country tour saw Comedy Store make a debut live show in Masindi (March), before holding one in Mbarara at the end of April.

A second leg will begin August 26 in Arua and end November 27 in Entebbe.

“This has been a long time coming. We were just about to embark on a country tour in March of 2020, then the Covid pandemic disrupted us. As a brand, we are pleased that we get to hit the road and entertain our Comedy Store fans across Uganda,” says Alex Muhangi, the Director and Host, Comedy Store Uganda.

This year, the show launched its second edition of weekly auditions in an effort to identify and groom fresh comical talent.

“Whenever we have shows outside Kampala, it’s an opportunity for us to discover underground entertainers – comedians, dancers or musicians who are out there. We believe, by giving them a platform, it will help them get the wider exposure they need to break out,” Muhangi adds.

Through TV and online platforms, Comedy Store has built a significant audience over the last six years. Holding live shows outside Kampala goes a long way in bridging the virtual gap, by enabling this audience experience the show in a more intimate way.

Comedy Store held its maiden live show outside Kampala, in Mbarara in September of

2018.