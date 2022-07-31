President Museveni has appointed Sandor Walusimbi as the new Senior Presidential Press Secretary to replace Lindah Nabusayi, the Nile Post has learnt.

Sources privy to the matter told this website that the appointment was made on Sunday.

Walusimbi has been the State House Anti- corruption Unit head of communication will now fill the position that was previously occupied by Don Wanyama until 2021 when he was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the Vision Group and replaced by Nabusayi.

Earlier, Tamale Mirundi occupied the position.

It is however not clear where Nabusayi will be going but this website has learnt that she has been recalled for redeployment

About Walusimbi

Walusimbi previously served as the head of corporate relations at Uganda Breweries Limited but also as Marketing Manager for East African Breweries Limited.

Having joined EABL in 1995 as a brand promoter, he was promoted to brand manager, innovations and commercialization manager, senior brand manager and marketing manager for spirits.

He has also previously served as the Airtel Uganda Public Relations Manager.