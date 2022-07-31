For over an hour on Friday night at the Tusker Cider-sponsored ‘Tiwa Live in Kampala’ show at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, Nigerian songstress , Dr.Tiwa Savage gave a powerful live performance under the steady, consistent drizzle that had dominated the entire evening.

Even though the stage had an enclosed section from which she could perform under a shade, Tiwa – nicknamed ‘Nabagereka’ by sections of the crowd – stood in solidarity with the fans that had braved the weather and performed at the front of the stage – which had no shelter.

She asked the ladies not to worry about makeup or weaves, but to know that they were in for a great time.

Stepping on stage slightly after 10 pm following an energetic introductory session from her official hypeman Jay Breezy, Tiwa – barefoot and dressed in sand brown baggy pants and a beige top – started off her set with hits from her 2020 album – Celia, and 2021 EP – Water and Garri – including Dangerous Love, Attention, Ade Ori and others.

At some point, she asked the organisers to wipe the stage as she could not dance in peace at which point squeezers were brought out and when this wasn’t enough, she asked that they use towels to dry the stage.

After this was done, she took fans on a trip down memory lane through the songs that have over time put her on the map and made her who she is, including Love Me, Kele Kele, Without My Heart, Keys To The City, Girlie ‘O’ remix, Bad and more, which infused in the crowd a beautiful sense of nostalgia.

To demonstrate her love for the reggae roots that have inspired part of her discography, Tiwa performed a soothing cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Waiting in Vain.

Tiwa Savage’s band which carried her entire performance live featured the massively talented Kenyan pianist, keyboardist and producer – Aaron Rimbui – among others.

By the time she performed her verse from the remix of 1da Banton’s No Wahala, the crowd seemed to have forgotten about the weather and their problems and simply enjoyed being in her presence.

This was followed by Koroba before she closed her set with an emotional Somebody’s Son during which she wiped tears from her eyes.

Organised by Talent Africa, sponsored by Tusker Cider and hosted by Deedan, Sheila Salta and Viana Indi, the show also featured an all-female lineup made up of performances from Sandra Suubi, Jowie Landa, Laika, DJ Alisha, Karole Kasita, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi and Cindy.

Speaking during the concert, Simon Lapyem, UBL’s Innovations Project Manager said, “Tusker Cider is the perfect drink for those who constantly seek adventure in both taste and experience, those who are unafraid to stand apart from the rest and push the limits, and this is what our consumers have demonstrated in the face of the bad weather experienced this evening.”