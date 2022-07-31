MTN Uganda in partnership with YOTV channels have unveiled a new state of the art video streaming app.

The new app expands its current offering from a few options to a large variety of live and video-on-demand content covering live TV channels, live radio stations, comedy, music, movies and so much more.

As YOTV evolves into a super entertainment app, it has unveiled several new products including; Bolingo Extra that is all about Ugandan music, comedy and reality shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muto, a product designed for Kids’ edutainment (a creative mix of education and entertainment).

Kibanda Express a Ugandan movies platform has been redesigned and given a better user interface and user experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new channel eMikolo (that showcases captivating events for the Ugandan audience) has also been introduced.

Customers can now also access Kibanda Express without a running YOTV subscription to enable them to enjoy Ugandan Movies on the platform.

“YOTV app now has the largest collection of content that includes movies, live TV, live Radio, Music, Comedy, Motivational podcasts, Kids entertainment and much more. Our local video-on-demand options are unrivalled. We couldn’t have done all this without our great partner MTN and of course our brilliant content creators. We are thus excited to engage with more content creators to walk with us this journey including musicians, filmmakers, comedians, and others,” said YOTV chief executive officer, Aggrey Mugisha.

Susan Kayemba, the MTN Uganda Senior Manager for Digital services said that MTN’s partnership with YoTV is hinged on MTN’s mission to champion local content consumption by offering clients a seamless yet convenient and affordable platform.

“The potential of YOTV channels to take local content to the world is absolutely undebatable. With the newly unveiled products, we are optimistic that more people will enjoy more Ugandan content. As MTN, we are here to support Ugandan Innovations and YOTV is the epitome of this,” said Kayemba.

Due to the changes YOTV Channels deemed necessary to adjust the pricing structure upwards with immediate effect.

The increase helps YOTV to sustain the commitment to providing the very best products and services to it’s customers.

One hour of access has changed from Shs 500 to Shs 800. One day of access has changed from Shs 1000 to Shs 1500. One week of access has changed from Shs 5000 to Shs 7500. One month of access has changed from Shs 10,000 to Shs 20000. Please be assured that YOTV Channels has made every effort to keep this increase to a minimum.

YOTV Channels App was launched in February 2020 right at the wake of the Covid-19 global pandemic phenomenon.