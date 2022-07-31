Delegate members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party from Bukimbiri County have endorsed Eddie Kwizera Wagahungu as the party flagbearer in the forthcoming race to fill the Bukimbiri County seat in parliament.

The position fell vacant last month when the Court of Appeal threw out NRM’s Kwizera after the judges ruled that the ballot papers that were used in the elections were defective.

Electoral Commission set August, 11 as the date for the by-election.

On Saturday, top NRM leaders in Kisoro convened at Rubuguri town council grounds and unanimously agreed that Kwizera had proven to be competent and developmental to the area despite the little time he had been in parliament before being ejected.

“In just one year in parliament, Kwizera has been able to lobby government to rehabilitate so many of the feeder roads that lead to tourism destinations in the area. This has also enabled easy transportation of our goods hence improving our household incomes,” the party leaders said.

The NRM vice chairman for western region, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi who unveiled Kwizera by handing him the party flag amidst chanting supporters said government has already approved two tourism roads to be tarmacked to smoothen movement of tourists to Bukimbiri.

He asked everyone to support the ruling party candidate who will remind the president about the promise.

“We came here to advise you on the right choice to make in the upcoming poll so that you don’t miss out on your share during budget resource allocation and implementation of its development plans,” Baryomunsi said.

He told the population that it would be wise if they chose a person with substance and better manifesto other than promoting tribal or religious campaigns.

“I am reliably informed about some leaders who want to blind you with religious talks. That is very dangerous and should be resisted. The NRM party believes in leaders with bear positive visions and missions of their people not those who promote politics of division,” Baryomunsi advised.

“We believe in transforming people’s lives through service delivery through sectors like education standards, health, and infrastructure among others.”

The Deputy National Treasurer at NRM Secretariat, Jacqueline Kyatuhaire who also represented the party Secretary General at the function commend the people of Kisoro leaders for always voting President Yoweri Museveni.

She urged them to reciprocate this by voting for Kwizera.

“Kwizera is your bridge to link you to government and other decision making bodies. I implore you to send him back to the August House to steer development in your area,” Kyatuhaire appealed to locals.

The NRM Director for Communication, Emmanuel Dombo Lumala said the president and government were formed last year after general elections and given mandate for five years, thus asking locals to support an NRM member of parliament who will work well to implement the current party manifesto.

Speaking in response, Eddie Kwizera Wagahungu pledged to work hard to deliver all his promises.