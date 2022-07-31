An all-female line-up, a rainy night and a vibrant Tusker Cider experience dominated the ‘Tiwa Savage Live in Kampala’ concert held last Friday, July 30th at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Organised by Talent Africa, the show was specifically organised to celebrate the power and talent of women in the entertainment industry, with powerful performances from Sandra Suubi, Jowie Landa, Laika, DJ Alisha, Karole Kasita, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi and Cindy.

Commencing at about 6 pm amid dark clouds that were a sign of the rain to come, lovers of music thronged the venue to watch Savage – who is performing in Uganda for the second time following her 2015 Women’s Day Concert held at the Kati Kati Grounds in Lugogo.

The weather was no issue, as those that didn’t care enjoyed the show regardless and those that did either pulled out their umbrellas or found shelter in the massive Tusker Cider tent, which featured fun group games like “Apple Ball”, Jenga and others that saw winners walk away with Tusker Cider giveaways amid great offers on the product all while still enjoying the performances through the huge screens that were broadcasting the performers live.

Additionally, attendees got to document their experiences through the multiple Tusker Cider photo booths stationed at the venue.

The star of the show stepped on stage about 10 minutes after 10 pm amid the rain and still held the crowd with the support of a live band for over an hour as she performed hits straight from the beginning of her career – from Love Me, Kele Kele, Without My Heart, Keys To The City, Girlie ‘O’ remix, Bad, Koroba to the more recent Dangerous Love, Attention, Ade Ori, No Wahala remix and Somebody’s Son.

She did all this barefooted and often asked for the stage to be dried just so she could give her fans their money’s worth.

The show’s hosts – Deedan, Sheila Salta and Viana Indi also did a great job of keeping the crowd engaged and vibing between performances.

Simon Lapyem, Uganda Breweries Limited’s Innovations Project Manager said, “Despite the bad weather, we are proud to have been able to curate a truly Tusker Cider-esque experience that allowed our consumers to still have a great time while being immersed in a world that explodes with taste and excitement. And that is the true essence of Tusker Cider it is a drink for those who are unafraid to seek adventure and push the limits.”