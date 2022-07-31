The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, also the NRM western Uganda Deputy Chairman Chris Baryomunsi , has officially endorsed Eddie Kwizera as the party flag bearer for the Bukimbiri county by-election in Kisoro district .

Eddie Kwizera was introduced to hundreds of NRM supporters, who gathered at Rubuguri play ground in Bukimbiri town.

Speaking to the gathering, Baryomunsi called upon the people of Bukimbiri to vote for an NRM flag bearer who will be able to address their concerns to the president.

He pleaded with the people of Bukimbiri to vote for the resourceful Kwizera instead of voting along sectarian lines like in the past on the basis of religion or tribe.

“Let’s be united for a common goal, leave alone politics of tribes and religion so that NRM consolidates popularity, I assure you the Bukimbiri tourism roads are going to be worked upon and the contractor DOT service has already signed the contract,” said Baryomunsi.

Baryomunsi said that issues of poor network coverage within the mountainous Bukimbiri constituency will be addressed after his ministry of ICT receives a report from experts already deployed to assess the situation.

At the same ceremony, NRM party director of communication Emmanuel Dombo congratulated Kwizera and said they await his nomination by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission next Tuesday.

However, Kwizera’s endorsement did not go uncontested. Independent NRM leaning Asigalire Turyagyenda who was present at the event vowed not to step down citing misdeeds in the party which were not addressed.

He said he has enough support and he will stand as an independent.

“There is no unity in the party here on ground and at the secretariat let them not deceive you, if the issues are not sorted am not stepping aside,” said Asigalire.

Asigalire’s assertions were challenged by Kisoro District Chairman Mateke Philemon who insisted that NRM is united in the district. He said that the party does not expect anyone to contest as an independent.

Eddie Kwizera thanked the NRM for choosing him as the flag bearer and urged the people of Bukimbiri to turn up for the elections to confirm his victory.

The by-election in Bukimbiri county followed a court annulling the victory of NRM candidate Eddie Kwizera Wagahungu. The election was annulled after evidence emerged that the photo and names on the ballot paper did not match which caused voters to be confused about whom to vote for.

The nomination for the re-election for the Bukimbiri county seat will be held on August 1st and 2nd while the election will be held on August, 11, 2022.