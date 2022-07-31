Additional reporting by Jonah Kirabo

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and several others are still missing after floods wreaked havoc in eastern Uganda.

Among the dead is a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier who has been identified as Private Sam Chemulindwa (26) at Maluku down flooded swamp. His demise and identity was confirmed by the PRO third division Maj Isaac Oware.

The deceased soldier was serving in 53 infantry battalion, 407 Brigade under 3 Division.

The floods came after a heavy downpour that lasted 11 hours starting from Saturday night to Sunday morning saw Nabuyonga and Namatala rivers burst their banks to spill over villages.

“10 people have been confirmed dead after heavy and extended rained that started at around 8pm hit eastern Uganda leading to flooding in the areas of Mbale, Kapchorwa, and Sironko,” Uganda Red Cross spokesperson, Irene Nakasiita said on Sunday afternoon.

Namabasa, Busajabwankuba, Busamaga, Nkoma, Milo taano, and Mbale industrial park were all submerged in water, with bodies floating on the flooded river banks. This included carcasses of animals drowned in the floods.

She noted that seven of the deceased were from Mbale after villages including Namabasa and Bugwere Cell as well as three others in Bungoko subcounty were ravaged.

The Uganda Red Cross spokesperson also noted that in Kapchorwa, three people have been confirmed dead and four injured when the floods wreaked havoc in Kapsida subcounty, Chemalim village and Tuyobei Parish.

Nakasiita noted that in Sironko no deaths have been reported by 480 households have been affected whereas in Bulambuli district 672 households have been affected.

She added that several ambulances at other teams have been deployed to carry out search and rescue services.

In a tweet on Sunday, UNRA said the road network had been cut off along Mbale—Nkokonjeru and Mbale—Soroti road at Nabuyonga Bridge.

“Inspections are ongoing for needed interventions,” UNRA tweeted.