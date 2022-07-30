Have you ever wondered how and when people that work the night shift get their women pregnant or make sure their men are not starving sexually? Sometimes life dictates that you will be at work when other people are sleeping.

The jobs running into your mind are not as bad, but some good jobs also mean that all work must be done at night. Stop thinking just askaris, and start thinking doctors, construction engineers, pilots, and other sexy humans.

Now that we have sorted the money factor let’s get back to when and how these people get orgasms on a bright sunny day.

It is hot. If this is what Climate Change feels like, we are about to start using our fingers to start fires. It gets so hot that one wishes things were still back in the day when clothes were not a big deal. So now think about a couple that only gets in between the sheets during daylight.

Sex must be had. Your partner must be given sexual healing so that you step out at night to work, or when you get back home with your wife, you are sure you are not starving anyone sexually.

90% of extramarital sex happens during the day. When you are busy sweating at work, hotels, lodges, and guesthouses are at the peak of their services.

The idea of Airbnb was started so that people who are afraid of checking into hotels with their side dishes can check into the privacy of people’s apartments (homes) and have orgasms.

If you still use denying your person sex as a punishment, stop being stupid. They are getting it from somewhere, and that is why they can manage to sleep through the night right next to you.

Anyway, for people who have no option other than daylight for whatever reason, make that sex the last thing they think about every night they go to sleep.

As the sun burns, make use of other places in the house. Marble is always cold. That helps.

Any place in the house that has marble is a good place for sex styles like; Stand up and Deliver, Yourself on the Shelf, The Ballet Dancer, Iron Chef, Standing Wheelbarrow, and Aquaman’s Delight. Even on a hot day, sex has to be delivered.

Place her in a comfortable position and give her some sexual healing. Think outside the bedroom.

When you have extra private space, make use of the outside. Use the compound. Use the kid’s swings. That bouncing castle. As the sun shines, give him some water for the soul. Wash his sins away.

If the only option is the bed in the hotel room because you are cheating on your life partner, find a room that is good enough to leave the windows open or cool enough that you only feel the sun when you step out.

Sex as sin is expensive. If you want to have that new tight wet side-dish’s Choochkie, you will have to spend, especially on a hot day.

Don’t start thinking AC. No. Sex with the AC on will compromise the steamy experience and limit how much water you will get. The best sex styles on the bed will still be the ones where your bodies are not attached every minute of the session.

Try; Standing Dragon, Couch Surfer, Quickie Fix, and all Cowgirl styles. These will deliver the big O and make you forget that Climate Change is taking us by the throat.

Sex has to be had. It is the most efficient and effective therapy. All relationships that have lasted have had the best sex life. Give your person some, no matter how bad they have sinned. It is not your job to judge. Leave that to God.

Till next time, anytime is TEA time.