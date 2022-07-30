The American Soybean Association (ASA) under its programme World Initiative for Soy in Human Health in partnership (WISHH) has together with Sesaco Uganda held a soy flour bakers’ training at the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) in Kampala.

The training themed ‘Soy Flour for the Modern Baker – Bake with Soy, Eat with Joy’ is one of the major activities under this year’s soy educational campaign targeted at bakers, suppliers, and consumers of soy enhanced products in Uganda.

The first training in Kampala at UIRI saw over 50 bakers taken through the nutritional and economic benefits of using soy flour in baking their products.

The theory and practical approaches highlighted the nutritious benefits such as a good dietary source of protein, cholesterol free and low in fat and economic benefits such as better moisture, texture and taste and increased yield and shelf life.

Sesaco’s Charles Nsubuga noted that while prices of flours like wheat are high, this is such an important time for bakers to balance the equation, mixing both flours ‘soy and wheat’ to make products without increasing cost.

He also noted value of these trainings to bakers in Uganda is to understand the benefits of soy and its utilization in baking.

According to Abdul-Nasser Alidu, the CEO of The Little Cow Consulting Limited that operates in both Ghana and Uganda who spoke on behalf of American Soybean Association (ASA) through The World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) emphasized the agenda of connecting trade and development across global market systems and improving food security for over 20 years through various soy promotion campaigns in Africa, US and Asia among others.

Asha Batenga Jumba, the CEO and founder of Cakely Uganda and the Uganda Bakers’ Association noted that training will impart skills in Ugandan bakers on how to effectively use soy flour.

“US Soy flour is not a new thing in the baking industry. It is widely used in many baked goods to not only boost nutritional value, but also to improve texture, moisture and shelf life,” Batenga said.

‘Soy flour is very high in protein, so bakers use it alongside wheat flour to improve the quality of their bread.”

The bakers were taken through theoretical and practical baking sessions, where he demonstrated how to use soy flour in baking bread.

At the end of the session, additional loaves of bread were achieved, bread was also softer, had a better moisture, and trainees testified that it was better as compared to most of the bread available on market.