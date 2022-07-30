Kabojja Junior School, a prominent middle income school, has urged parents to instil discipline and morals in their children after the school reported a surge in boy/girl relationships among pupils of P7.

In a terse circular from the headteacher, Peter Edward Basembeza, to the parents of pupils in P7, the school blamed the vice on the prolonged Covid-19 lockdown during which pupils learnt vices from various sources.

“Of late, we are overwhelmed by the unprecedented levels of indiscipline that involve boy/girl relationships, commonly known as ‘crush’. These are destroying all the efforts we are making to ensure that they perform to their best,” the school said in the circular dated July 28, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school said that some pupils are now regarding themselves as “husbands” and “wives”, something that has affected their performance in school.

“….some of them are exchanging presents such as shoes, necklaces, bangles, bracelets etc. using your financial resources to cement their relationships without your knowledge?” the headteacher queried.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one shocking case on Saturday 16th July, 2022, some pupils threw a party at Acacia Mall where they engaged in eye-brow raising behaviour.

The school said it is investigating the incident.

The school said the vices are largely abated and perpetrated by children who have access to smartphones and smart watches while at home.

It said many children access these smartphones in the name of playing games or making academic research.

The school cautioned parents against giving their children money after the pupils deceive them that teachers have asked for it

“It is this money which they use to seduce others or to buy goodies like sweets, bangles, bracelets, necklaces etc for their “suitors” or those they want to seduce,” the school warned.

The school warned that it will not hesitate to terminate any candidate any time who falls short

of their behavioural expectations even when they are candidates.

The school advised parents to: