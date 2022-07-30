There should be jubilation and merry-making in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) camp following an ice-cold victory in the just concluded Soroti City East by-elections.

NRM’s Herbert Ariko limped to an arguably strange victory against Opposition Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Moses Attan, with the two rival camps separated by merely 600 votes.

Following the victory, NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Capt Mike Mukula grabbed the mic and rapped for Vice President Jessica Alupo, accusing her of working in the reverse direction.

According to Mukula, the Vice President arrived in Soroti to help with the process of the campaigns but she would later camp on her own and refuse to operate with other members of the party.

“I noticed in this campaign the people were working and avoiding the structures of the party, working in silos. I noted even during this time my sister the vice president Her Excellency Jessica Alupo was working in isolation, camped in another area, and avoided getting in contact with the secretary general, the chairman of the region and not even one call,” Mukula said.

“The Ministers and MPs were divided. You now have ministers and MPs who are loyal to her and others who are loyal to another camp. You are either for NRM or the other side,” he added.

How it started

At the beginning of the campaigns, a section of NRM members was swayed by speaker Anita Among to appoint blue-eyed boy Herbert Ariko as flagbearer, this was however not a popular candidate within the ranks.

Mukula was one of the people who insisted against Ariko, urging that in any case, one Samuel Egunyu stood a better chance at upstaging the FDC candidate.

The matter was presented to President Museveni who indeed, agreed with Mukula that Egunyu was by far a better candidate and stood more ground.

However, Anita Among was not willing to cede ground, further insisting that Ariko would be supported all the way to victory. Members in Among’s camp then set out to negotiate deals with Ariko’s competitors in the yellow camp.

Mukula was convinced on the side and he crossed, while Egunyu would later be presented to Museveni in Ntungamo where he accepted to stand down in an undisclosed deal. Three other people were convinced to follow Egunyu, leaving Ariko with an empty track to sprint home.

According to Kasambya County legislator David Kabanda however, the chaos was recreated by Vice President Alupo who advised against fielding an NRM Candidate.

“On June 28th 2022 in a meeting at President Museveni’s home in Ntungamo, HE Jesica Alupo advised that NRM shouldn’t front a candidate in the Soroti Byelection in favour of FDC’s Moses Attan. This was rejected by the President,” Kabanda said

According to the camp that subscribes to Ariko’s candidature, they accuse Alupo of trying to frustrate Ariko’s victory because it would automatically add to the numbers of Anita Among, hence galvanise her strength against that of Alupo.

Mukula states that what is happening now is akin to what was in Busoga during the peak of the fight between Rebbecca Kadaga and Persis Namuganza.

“Anita Among and Jessica Alupo are seriously fighting each other for influence, one of them wants to present themselves as the centre of influence and this has created two camps,” A source in Teso tells Nile Post.

Whose candidature was Ariko’s?

Partly the bigger question was on the candidature of Ariko, who many in the NRM circles believe was imposed on them.

A section of the anti-Among camp believed that Ariko was more of the Speaker’s candidate than of the party. This created a cold reception towards him, leaving him with only those loyal to Among.

Teso campaigns will go down and the most poorly attended by NRM bigwigs. Campaigns were left to specifically MPs who have been lucky enough to dip in Among’s ever-filled jar of isolated favours. These among them included; Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, etc.

The Soroti campaigns were so strange that they instead gathered teams from Kamuli and there was also a team delivered in Soroti and sponsored under Moses Magogo, a hubby to Among.

On the other side, the NRM structures had to regroup and comb support for Ariko since he had been imposed and of course, endorsed now by the president whose hands were tied after everyone else was dragged out of the race.

The president appointed Alupo to deal with those who had willingly pulled out of the race and this may have informed Alupo’s deployment in Soroti.

What’s Alupo’s crime then?

The Teso campaigns were heavily oiled, according to a source. President Museveni had initially cleared a staggering amount to test the ground in what was termed the NRM conference.

The conference in Soroti was to test the waters for Ariko, and report back on whether his popularity would sail the party through or indeed the party was idling in self-flattery.

Sources reported back to the president that there needed more galvanising as Among and Mukula were neither popular in Teso nor able to deliver simple victory.

It is then that Alupo was fetched, owing to her underground movements that apparently delivered her victory in the 2021 elections.

Alupo unwilling to work with Mukula and Among’s first eleven then chose to carry along the likes of Gen Jejje Odongo, Musa Ecweru, Hellen Adoa, Sidronius Okaasai and Nabbanja.

On Monday, July 25th, Alupo held a closed-door meeting with leaders in Soroti, alas, Mukula’s camp was absent, instead also choosing to hold their own meeting elsewhere.

Mukula was particularly irked by the fact that Alupo had picked former Tororo legislator Sanjay Tana to run things in Soroti, overlooking him.

“How can you bring someone from Tororo to organise things in Soroti? “Mukula posed.

A source in the camp states that Alupo was not willing to deal with Mukula and Among’s camp because they are fond of demobilising her efforts.

Notwithstanding, Alupo has since denied allegations that she was working in isolation.

“False, President Museveni who deployed me here has a lot of intelligence. Ignore any negative accusations against me. For us who trained in the army have learned when to discuss certain things, we shall come back to that,” she said.

Alupo said that there are many approaches but she has used her approach before and it has delivered her victory. Insisting that she would proceed with it.

Alupo is booed

The internal fight within the NRM camps in Soroti was so open for all to see.

Upon arrival at both rallies the NRM had in Soroti city, Alupo was booed by the members present, even during her speech.

The president did not comment on the situation; however, it took the FDC chairman of the district, Enomu John, who while at the same rally told Museveni that the party was in disarray. He was immediately appreciated with wild cheers in affirmation.

“We of FDC have been defeating you, but that’s because there are fights in your party. Even now as we campaign for Ariko some of your members are fighting against him. That’s not how they build a party,” Enomu said amidst cheers.

The NRM has won the election, but while the noise from their competitors is very suspicious, it is very intriguing that the noise of conflict in the camp is deafening.

This goes without saying that internal fights within the NRM are as old as the party itself and are not about to end, but in the end who will heed the message Alupo claims to have preached in Teso?

“My message throughout the campaign was peace, unity and development. Let’s all maintain it,” Alupo concludes.