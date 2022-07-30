Distribution company, African Queen Limited has emerged the platinum winner in the fast moving goods category at this year’s consumer awards .

During the awards held on Friday at the Golf Course Hotel in Kampala, Charms came second in the same category and bagged a gold award.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mimi Immaculate, the African Queen Marketing Manager said for the last 29 years, the company has committed its distribution channels to enable efficient and effective supply of goods to their customers.

“We work closely with our multinational suppliers to ensure that we continue meeting the needs and expectations of our customers and engaging in innovation of new product lines ranging from stationery, personal care, home care, foods and beverages,” she noted.

“African Queen has a clearly defined route to market strategy to deliver an effective and efficient model that provides us with a competitive advantage, which is a key facilitator to numeric and weighted distribution – for sustainable growth of the brands we distribute.”

According to the company’s Marketing Manager, they have through the years worked hard to ensure suppliers and customer satisfaction at all times.

Beginning as a cosmetic shop in Kikuubo in Kampala, African Queen has grown over the last twenty-nine (29) years into the leading distribution company of fast-moving consumer goods in Uganda with nine depots across the country.