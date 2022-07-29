The UN General Assembly adopted a historic resolution on Thursday, declaring access to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment a universal human right, with 161 votes in favour and eight abstentions.

Uganda was one of the 161 countries that voted in favour of the resolution.

The eight countries that abstained from the vote include Belarus, Cambodia, China, Ethiopia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Syrian Republic.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, praised the ‘historic’ decision, saying it demonstrates that Member States can work together to combat the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

“The resolution will help reduce environmental injustices, close protection gaps, and empower people, particularly those who are vulnerable, such as environmental human rights defenders, children, youth, women, and indigenous peoples,” he said in a statement issued by his Spokesperson’s Office.

He also stated that the decision will assist states in expediting the implementation of their environmental and human rights obligations and commitments.

“The international community has given this right universal recognition, bringing us closer to making it a reality for all,” he said.

However, Guterres emphasised that the resolution’s adoption is “only the beginning” and urged nations to make this newly recognised right “a reality for everyone, everywhere.”

The development comes at a time when the Ugandan government is at odds with environmentalists and climate activists who argue that the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline is hazardous to the environment, as it is expected to add up to 34 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, undermining efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

These claim that the pipeline will endanger the lives of 500 or more chimps, as well as the livelihoods of 40 million people.

The government, on the other hand, is determined to proceed with the pipeline, claiming that all necessary environmental checks have been completed and that the project is safe.