Henry Mugenyi

A new UNAIDS report has revealed that the world is not on course to end HIV/AIDS by 2030.

The 3.6% reduction in global HIV infections in 2021 is the smallest annual fall since 2016.

According to Jotham Mubangizi, the head of Strategic Information at UNAIDS Uganda although new HIV infections in Uganda have declined by 22% as compared to 2015, the levels are still too high with 54,000 infections registered in 2021 alone translating to 1,100 weekly HIV infections to 158 new infections daily.

Experts say that close to two thirds of the new HIV infections that were registered in 2021, were among women at 64% compared to their male counterparts at 36%

At regional level, South Buganda registered the highest proportion of new HIV infections followed by North Buganda, Busoga, Acholi, Lango, Bunyoro and Ankole.

31 out of 146 districts contributed 60% of new HIV infections with Wakiso, Kampala, Lira, Mukono, Buikwe, Kabarole, Mbarara, Kyenjojo, Gulu, Luwero, Mubende, Masaka, Tororo, Kyotera, Jinja and Mbale registering the highest.

Musinguzi said among young people aged 15-24years of age, almost four in every five new infections occurred among girls.

Despite great progress in the first half of the past decade since 2015 ( infections have reached a point of stagnation, ART coverage in pregnant women has reached 95%) Uganda still registered 6,000 cases of vertical transmission, despite the tools available and science.

The bulk of HIV and AIDS financing in Uganda however continues to come from international sources which accounted for 84% in 2017/18 and 83% in 2017/18 and 2018/19.