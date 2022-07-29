The EU Ambassador to Uganda Atilio Pacifici has flagged off 13 Ugandans to study from Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Portugal and Spain under the Erasmus + scholarship program.

The 13 Ugandan students applied and won scholarships to pursue graduate study in Europe.

Under the Erasmus+ programme, the 13 students selected this year will study in at least two different universities, located in different European countries including Belgium, Germany, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks delivered by the Ambassador of Belgium to Uganda and South Sudan Rudi Veestraeten, Pacifici said the move was part of implementation of EU vision to ensure the unprivileged students get a chance to attain education but urged them to be good ambassadors.

“Be Ambassadors for Uganda in Europe. And when you complete the Erasmus+ programme, to make a difference for Uganda in her development agenda by innovating, solving problems, fighting corruption, addressing issues that affect Ugandans, and overall to fully contribute to Uganda’s development, “Ambassador Pacifici said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that under normal circumstances, they should have already left for the studies but noted that the program was affected by the Covid pandemic.

Pacifici noted that for more than a decade, the European Union and its member states have been active partners in supporting higher education and have enabled 139 Ugandans pursue studies in Europe, the cause he said will continue.

“The key aspect of this programme is to live in one or more European countries, to engage with young Europeans, to experience diverse cultures and to enjoy the European hospitality. This relationship is deeply enriching and has been since the onset of the Erasmus programme a key element which has helped taking down borders in Europe,”he said.

He revealed that under yet another Erasmus+ window, the capacity building for higher education, five Ugandan universities and one regional research forum will benefit from 36 months of higher education partnership projects.

The EU Ambassador to Uganda mentioned Gulu University, Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi, Makerere University, Muni University and Busitema University among those to benefit from the program.

“These partnerships focus on improving competencies and skills by developing new and improved education programmes and improving the quality of higher education and enhancing its relevance for the labour market and society overall.”

Muzamilu Mukwatampola, the acting commissioner for higher education in the Ministry of Education applauded EU for this noble gesture that he said will go a long way in imparting knowledge and skills among Ugandans.

“We believe this program will provide high level training for our students in various fields of study which is critical in the development of our country,” he noted.