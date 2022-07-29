Uganda Breweries Limited flagship brand, Bell Lager is set to mark the international day of friendship with giveaways to groups of friends, the company has announced.

The United Nations officially recognises July, 30 every year as the international day of friendship and according to officials from the beer company, they will host groups of friends at the Gazebo Grill in Najjera on Saturday and rewarding those that best embody the true spirit of friendship.

Dubbed “Meatings phase II”, the event is meant to provide the perfect environment for friends to come together, taste a variety of meat recipes being prepared by professional chefs, and indulge in fun group games while enjoying great offers on Bell Lager buckets.

There will be exciting challenges that will see winners walk away with limited edition Bell Lager goodies including hoodies, group board and card games, cushions and more.

As part of the entertainment line-up, DJ Ciza, DJ Khurk, Damze, Heydez, Jarla Vibez and Caleb Saxophonist.

The day will be celebrated under Bell Lager’s Mpola Enjoyments – a new way of having fun defined by chill vibes with your friends, some Nyama and ice cole Bell Lager any time, anywhere.

Speaking to the event, Matilda Babuleka ,the Bell brand manager, said, “International day of friendship is celebrated the world over to honour the sacred bond between friends, and how these bonds define the quality of our lives. Through Mpola Enjoyments, Bell Lager is bringing a fun element to this day by curating a special experience for all the crews of friends out there looking for the perfect blend of chill music, nyama, fun games and cold Bell Lager.”