Archbishop Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has pledged the church’s support in tackling the issue of mindset change of clergy towards agriculture.

“Our country is blessed with land for agricultural productivity; we believe if we change the community’s mindset about agriculture and they learn to practice it with their heart and use their hands to invest in modern agriculture, then, we shall see a transformed nation and drive Uganda to a middle-income status,” Kaziimba.

The archbishop made the pledge while addressing the media at his office in Namirembe about the agriculture programme for socio- economic transformation the Church of Uganda is implementing with support from the government.

He noted that church of Uganda requested for a collaboration with the government through NAADS to mobilise communities for socio economic transformation through an agricultural development program which was formalised by signing an MoU aimed at mobilising religious leaders, congregations and communities through the Dioceses for transformation of the socio-economic well-being of religious leaders, congregation and communities.

“I am happy to report the progress of this cooperation, as of today, we have already started piloting the implementation of this project in 5 dioceses, “he said.

He said they have reached 500 farmers in the communities of Kitgum, Busoga, Central Buganda, West Lango and South Ankole Dioceses, adding that the diocese of Busoga, Central Buganda, West Lango have each received 40 in calf heifers and 200 piglets while Kitgum received 39 heifers, 200 piglets and 7000 rainbow chicks.

“Of the 159 heifers received, 5-calfs were produced in the 2 months across the different benefiting Dioceses. As a strategy for multiplication and expansion of the number of beneficiaries, we shall ensure that when the heifers produce, the calf will be given to another second line of beneficiaries. This will also apply to the piglets,” Kaziimba said.

According to Irene Anena, Church of Uganda’s Program Officer for Gender and Social Justice, the ongoing project will greatly reduce gender-based violence and domestic violence cases in families.