Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, has said western countries are to blame for the soaring global food prices and fuel crisis, whilst on a trip to Ethiopia as part of a six-day Africa tour.

He met Ethiopian officials and representatives of diplomatic corps.

In his remarks to diplomats on Wednesday, he said the problems with the international food market started at the beginning of the pandemic and pre-date the Ukraine war.

He said western governments used trillions of dollars to buy food without any substantial reason.

“Yes, the situation in Ukraine did additionally affect the food market but not because of Russian operation rather due to absolutely inadequate reaction of the west which announced sanctions undermining the availability of food in the market’’ he said.

Mr Lavrov added that the increase of the price of fertilisers was caused by what he called the reckless western policy of the so-called green transition which he said discriminates the classic energy sources.

Africa imports 40% of its wheat from Ukraine, however, that was disrupted because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, the signing of a deal to export grains has brought hope that those disruptions could be resolved soon.

