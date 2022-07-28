Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which Ronald Wambuzi, a former mayoral aspirant for Jinja City North Division is alleged to have obtained money by false pretence in a fake dollar scam.

According to sources at Kabalagala Police Station, one Fredrick Makhoha owns a company that distributes money in form of float to bank agents in various parts of the city.

It is said that on the fateful day on June,26, 2022, when the company distributed the float as was the routine, they sent one Allan Matovu, an employee to pick the money that had been distributed but he never returned.

“Matovu never reported back to the company after collecting shs300 million from the bank agents. A case of disappearance with company money was lodged at Kabalagala Police Station. He was arrested after four days of tracking.”

On arrest, Matovu told detectives that he had shortage in the money collected and that the money had been given to Wambuzi who promised to sell him a black dollar that would later turn genuine.

“He said he met Wambuzi at Ntinda Comfort Suit and gave him shs145 million in exchange for the fake dollar but he disappeared in thin air. Matovu was found with shs19 million.”

According to police, armed with phone printouts indicating the two had ever called and met with each other, the search for the former mayoral aspirant for Jinja begun until this week when he gave himself in to police.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the development, noting that Wambuzi handed over himself to police on Monday.

“Many victims have come up to report cases against Wambuzi to Kira road police station. These identify him with the physical appearance since he allegedly uses different names. Investigations into the allegations have kicked off and we shall be updating the public about the same,” Owoyesigyire said.