Police have arrested a man who attempted to hack a traffic officer in Mbale city at Doka traffic check point. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

The 45-year-old man identified as Simon Muhama confronted traffic officers on duty at Sino Uganda Mbale Industrial Park check point with a panga. The reason why the Doko central cell resident was upset with the police was not explained but he was disarmed before causing any harm.

Muhama is detained at Mbale Industrial division pending investigations.

The Elgon region Police public relations officer Rogers Taitika thanked the public for alerting them to Muhama’s intentions. He commended them for vigilance.

On Monday, a gang of machete welding people killed a police constable and injured another at a busy highway traffic checkpoint outside Luweero town.