The state minister for Lands Sam Mayanja has directed Kajjansi police to investigate Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) for failure to take action against three people who allegedly encroached on land in a road reserve located in Lweza.

The minister also directed police to liaise with the commissioner for surveys and land mapping, to first carry out boundary opening to establish whether the encroachers are in a road reserve.

Mayanja, who was on a locus visit at the disputed land in Lweza A zone in Entebbe, noted the issues of land grabbing are common and inherit in Buganda sub region.

“I know that the perpetuators work with some key individuals on the Board who provide land titles to them and carry out their activities of land grabbing”, Mayanja said.

The assistant principal secretary Wakiso district land board Caroline Achen admitted that the district was overwhelmed with a number of unresolved land conflicts and that some of these disputes have been forwarded to the district surveyor to carry out boundary opening.

The conflicting parties who include the former Gomba Woman MP Nakato Kyabangi, asked Mayanja to quickly resolve the issue.