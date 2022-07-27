Nile Breweries Limited(NBL), has launched season two of its annual entrepreneurship campaign, dubbed: “Be A Millionaire.”

The last man standing up will grab Shs 100 million, at an event that will be live on NBS TV.

Announcing the launch of season two at the company head office in Luzira, Kampala, officials said Shs 100 million was earmarked as prize money, with participants winning at both regional competition and the national grand finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

The season two theme, “Last Man Standing” returns with a couple of twists in a game show format, while maintaining the core objective of supporting businesses with both financial injection and knowledge transfer.

The nationwide five-weeks campaign aimed at sharpening the business acumen of aspiring youth entrepreneurs, will traverse five regions (North, West, Central, East and South West) culminating into the national finale, televised on NBS TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative is aimed at boosting businesses amid the prevailing global economic downturn.

“In line with the sustainability agenda we committed to help entrepreneurs keep on their feet in the current volatile economic environment,” said Onapito Ekomoloit, the NBL corporate affairs director.

Onapito told the Nile Post that it takes more than just finances to successfully run business, so NBL had partnered with Enterprise Uganda to offer relevant training and mentoring to all the participants.

“At Enterprise Uganda we believe in resources beyond money, and that’s the person. We come in with the right mindset training and then the power of entrepreneurship is stimulated,” said Charles Ocici executive director, Enterprise Uganda

Ocici noted that every person that is going to participate in becoming a millionaire, will experience financial literacy lessons.

To enter the competition, any entrepreneur aged 18-35 years, is required to submit a well written business plan, as per guidelines and upload this on the Nile Breweries website.

The business must already have its products or services on the market.

Some of the benchmarks the entries will be examined on include; the problem a particular business seeks to solve in the community and a SWOT analysis looking at the knowledge of the environment the entrepreneur seeks to operate in.

Enterprise Uganda will facilitate the selection of the winners and also mentor them so that they take off.

Participants will have an opportunity to win cash prizes right from the regional stage to the national stage. Verification of entries.

Top 10 participants will be chosen from each region