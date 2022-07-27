President Yoweri Museveni has scoffed at the West and European Union for questioning Uganda’s relations with Russia amidst the Russia Ukraine conflict.

Museveni maintained that Uganda will cooperate with any country irrespective of their social systems. Museveni said this as he welcomed the Russian foreign affairs minister Sergey Lavrov who is on a state visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media, President Yoweri Museveni said that countries opposed to the Russian military operations in Ukraine that are blackmailing other nations into choosing sides. He said Uganda will welcome and cooperate with any country irrespective of their differences in social systems.

“We will welcome and cooperate with anyone who improves the condition of man irrespective of their social systems. Uganda wants to trade and cooperate with all people of the world. We are not interested in becoming enemies of some people because they are enemies of others. We shall create our own enemies but not interfere in other conflicts,” Museveni said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Museveni outlined that Uganda’s strategic and ideological position was to seek for a win-win situation in the Russia Ukraine conflict, emphasizing that progress and stability in Russia and Ukraine benefits Uganda.

“Progress and stability in Russia and Ukraine benefits Uganda. We are interested in a win win situation because it is good for all the parties” Museveni added.

Sergey Lavrov arrived in the country on Monday evening and was welcomed by Uganda’s foreign minister Gen. Jeje Odong.

In his statement to the media, Lavrov emphasized Russia’s intent to strengthen bilateral ties with Uganda. The major focus will be in developing technology especially in space science, with Uganda aiming at developing satellite technology. Other areas for strategic development will include nuclear energy, bio technology among others.

“We want to cooperate in the areas of agriculture and developing technologies that will help both countries progress. Russia has been friends with Uganda and cooperating especially in the security sector but Russia is interested in expanding this cooperation,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov was, however, unhappy with the sanctions against Russia by the West and European Union that have seen commodity prices skyrocket.