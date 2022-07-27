At least 67 people have been remanded to Kirinya prison for participating in Jinja riots on Monday that took place in Bugembe, Mafubira and Namulesa.

The rioters who appeared before Jinja Chief magistrate Jude Okumu Muwone were charged with participating in unlawful demonstrations.

They were remanded to Kirinya Prison until August, 9, 2022.

The demonstrations which were intended to send a signal to government over the skyrocketing commodity prices turned chaotic as rioters destroyed people’s property while others were injured and property looted.

The protesters blocked all major roads in and around Jinja city which paralysed transport.

Police and army personnel were deployed at trouble spots and operations continue in Bugembe, Kikalamoja, Mafubira and Namulesa to track down more people thought to have instigated the demonstrations.

Meanwhile business has started returning to normal as more people report back to their places of work.

The riots emanated from anonymous social media messages which made rounds last week announcing an economic shut down.

On Monday this week, unidentified youths instead staged roadblocks on the Jinja-Iganga highway and Jinja- Kamuli road extorting people and beating others who failed to park their vehicles and stay at home.