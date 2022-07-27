The appointment of Hon. Norbert Mao, the President General of the Democratic Party as the Minister designate for Justice and Constitutional Affairs is part of the NRM government’s efforts to keep Uganda stable and strong.

“The appointment today is in two categories. Beatrice Akello was one of my most favourite RDCs and she did a very good job. She was one of the most successful RDCs in managing her district. She is one of the young people coming up. There was a different logic behind Mao’s appointment. He has his own capabilities as a leader his appointment is part of the NRM efforts to make Uganda a stable and strong country,” he said.

The President was speaking shortly after presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of the new Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Nobert Mao and the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President. The ceremony was officiated by the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye.

The President gave an in-depth background of Uganda’s political history and said the country has had four attempts by patriots trying to unite the people of Uganda including Ignatious K. Musaazi and the Uganda National Congress Party which later broke up to create the Democratic Party for Catholics and the UPC for Protestants. Later the Kabaka yekka party came up.

“All these were mistakes of not achieving broad unity. They fragmented the people. That was the first attempt by UNC but it didn’t succeed,” he said.

President Museveni said in 1979 that when Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF) a political group which exiled Ugandans formed as opposed to the rule of Idi Amin, it had the same ideas but it broke up creating another season of fighting. However, when the NRA came in 1986, it said the problems that need to be solved were the same including infrastructure development, health care, education etc.

“We formed resistance councils and people joined on a none tribal base. The broad-based government in 1986 helped achieve peace,” he said.

However, with the agitation of multi-party politics, there were people who wanted out.

“We didn’t want to be harassed by those who wanted to leave. We said Mubaleke bagende, but the majority stayed. NRM attempt had succeeded two-thirds to keep Uganda together,” he said.

The President however said, in Christianity, you leave the 70 and go to look for the 30 per cent who left.

“My job is to bring them back. I am glad that some people have come back including Beti Kamya, Jimmy Akena and now Mao. It is a deliberate effort to unite and solve the problems of Uganda because we all have the same problems like improving roads, water, education security etc. The only difference is the opportunist politicians who don’t want to see a stable country,” he said.

President Museveni urged the new ministers to help solve people’s problems in their service to the country. He cited the new Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang who has been doing a great job of monitoring government programmes and urged the new ministers to be accountable to the people.

The new Ministers will be inducted into the Public Service on Thursday, July 28 and will later take over their respective offices.