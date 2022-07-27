The administration of Bugembe Islamic Institute has agreed to restore ties with the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC) as part of the efforts to restore the institute to its former glory.

The school administrators made the resolution on Tuesday after meeting UMSC Education Secretary Sheikh Juma Bakhit Cucu during his ongoing inspection of Muslim schools and training institutions in Eastern and Busoga Muslim regions.

Located in Bugembe division in Jinja City, Bugembe Islamic Institute sits on approximately 33 .4 acres of land fully registered in the names of UMSC.

Bugembe Islamic Institute is the brainchild of the late Sheikh Abdu Khaliq Twariq and his contemporaries dating back to 1971.

The renowned Islamic theological seminary has taught prominent muslim clerics including the current Mufti of Uganda,Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje.

Sheikh Hatimu Wamala, one of the longest serving Islamic theology teachers at the Institute explains that from the mid-1970s up 1980s, Bugembe Islamic Institute operated directly under the UMSC department of education that used to pay staff salaries and allowances.

“It also used to offer free education to learners who passed through that era because the donors used to offer financial support, which is not the case today,” Sheikh Wamala recounted.

He noted that UMSC lost touch with the institute at the height of the endless muslim wrangles over the years.

The acting principal Sheikh Nurdeen Bamulazeki said that although the institute started purely as a theological school, they have since opened up for secular studies right from nursery and the primary levels.

They have also opened the Quran Memorisation- Tahfidh, Imam Training Centre, and Vocational Center that offers skills in bakery, bricklaying, and concrete practice.

When asked why the institute is no longer booming like it used to be despite operating in a conducive environment, Bamulazeki listed a number of challenges such as the negative attitude of some parents who think the institute gets huge funding from donors and therefore demand free education.

He also cited the general outcry of poverty since the majority of the community members depended on sugarcane growing, which is no longer profitable.

Cucu called upon the school administration to work closely with his office to boost the standards of Muslim education in the country.