Street hawkers and merchants would not be permitted to reappear on the city’s streets, according to Dr. Dorothy Kisaka, executive director of the Kampala City Authority.

As an alternative, Kisaka stated that KCCA would find vendor spaces outside of the city so that they could relocate there.

The KCCA executive director made these statements during an appearance on NBS Morning Breeze on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had taken hawking to a different level where someone walks with the whole shop, there is no return of hawkers in the centre” Kisaka said.

“We are opening up spaces in all the five divisions of the city where people can trade. Smart City is about working smart.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She asserted that because the KCCA is designing a smart city, merchants and hawkers cannot be permitted to operate everywhere, like they did before being forcibly removed off the streets.

The executive director of the KCCA expressed her extreme optimism that her plans for a smart city will come to fruition because everyone she has spoken to has been supportive of them.

“Everyone I’ve talked to, both politically and technically, supports the concept of the smart city. We will succeed because this is our Kampala initiative, not a Kisaka programme.”

According to Kisaka, the government is willing to make the idea of the smart city a reality.

“They desire to provide us with funding for the smart city. We have 60 apps to roll out that will speed up city service delivery,” she added.

The first smart city in Uganda will be Kampala, according to the plans.

By “smart city,” it is meant to be an innovative city that uses information and communication technologies (ICTs) and other methods to enhance quality of life, efficiency of urban operations, services, and competitiveness, while also making sure it satisfies the needs of both current and future generations in terms of economic, social, and environmental factors.

According to the United Nations, that is how it is defined. Kampala, following a European notion, now joins a number of other cities worldwide that want to use ICT to enhance public services.

The project’s anticipated $15 million (Shs56.5 billion) cost places KCCA in the forefront of Uganda’s smart city ambition.