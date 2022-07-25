A machete gang attacked at least five of the Traffic Police (3) and Field Force Unit (2) personnel who were manning the Ufiika Salaama road block in Kiwumpa village, Luweero district.

The incident occurred about 11:30am, according to ASP Isah Ssemwogerere, a spokesperson for the Savannah region police.

Two of the officers suffered severe cuts, with one of them passing away en route to the hospital, according to Ssemwogerere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dead was identified as a one PC Twinamasiko by Ssemwogerere.

“In addition, Pc. Busingye was also cut and had his gun taken at the same time as PC Twinamasiko, who had suffered a serious head wound,” Ssemogerere said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The victims were transferred to the hospital, but PC Twinamasiko passed away en route,” Ssemwogerere added.

According to the police spokesperson, the assailants also doused a motor vehicle with petrol and set fire to a loaded fuso fighter with the licence plate UAR 301Z.

“The fire department was able to extinguish the truck fire,” he added.