Police have warned members of the public against participating in the demonstrations over skyrocketing prices for fuel and other commodities.

Over the weekend, unknown people circulated, especially on social media threat announcing that Kampala will be locked down from today Monday up to Wednesday as part of demonstrations against the high cost of living in the country.

However, addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said security cannot allow such demonstrations that he said have another motive behind them.

“They are raising these concerns( of high commodity prices) but when you ask them for credible solutions that they should have given on this situation, you don’t get any from them. Instead they want to use fear to promote violence and will lead to a vicious cycle of violence across several parts of the country,”Enanga said.

“You can see there is something big behind this stay at home protests. You are encouraging people to stay at home but at the same time promoting scenes of violence!”

The police spokesperson said in anticipating violence, security deployed several teams in various parts of the city to monitor the situation.

“We have kept on monitoring different territorial areas. Yesterday in Kawempe there were attempts by the councilor representing Kawempe two, Denis Ssenono together with Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu(NUP) and Emmanuel Sserunjogi, the Kawempe Mayor to mobilise residents and shopkeepers within Kawempe not to open their businesses.”

He said some people were arrested and some motorcycles used in the mobilization impounded.

The development comes on the backdrop of skyrocketing fuel prices in the country.

For example, a litre of fuel that was at not more than shs3600 in February has reached at least shs6500 across the city but the same going for at least shs7500 in upcountry fuel stations.

Government has been blamed for turning a blind eye to the anguishes of Ugandans over the skyrocketing fuel prices.

In his address to the country on Wednesday, President Museveni offered no short term solutions to the problem of skyrocketing prices caused by the high fuel prices.

Whereas a number of countries have provided subsidies, Museveni insisted that treading this line would be suicidal since it would make people feel comfortable when they are not.

“When you subsidise, you mislead people to think that there is plenty and they fail to economise what they have, in the long run, you deplete your reserves. This pressure to use the little money we have to subsidise problems, we would rather use it to get out of problems that we have. That will make people feel comfortable when they are not,” Museveni said.

“If you subsidize or cut taxes, you mislead people. They get used and stop living within their means and in the end you may transform high prices into total shortage. There is a difference between high prices and a shortage of commodities, so which is better? In this situation, the biggest challenge is that we can no longer have plenty. Taxes are meant for development. We want to build new roads and other projects and when we cut taxes or subsidize commodities, the projects are stopped and money is taken for eating and buying fuel to drive cars.”

Many have since said that government has left Ugandans on their own in the current crisis.