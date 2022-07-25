Police have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a notorious gang member was found dead with the head cut off.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Monday morning in Nansana when the body of Erias Kabanda was discovered with the head off.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the deceased was a known member of a gang terrorizing the area.

“He is a 27 year old and we have a profile on him because he been our visitor at police on several occasions but also at Kitalya prison. He was a habitual thief operating in the areas of Nansana, Yesu Amala, Naluvule, Kabulengwa, Kyebando and many other areas,”Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that the deceased has on several occasions been arrested and in the latest incident, he escaped from police custody after being arrested and was on their wanted list.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy police spokesperson said on Monday morning, police was notified of a dead body and that on arrival at the scene, the officers right away identified the deceased as Kabanda since he had on several occasions been arrested.

“We have classified the murder as slaughtering because the motive was to kill him. We believe he got a misunderstanding with some of his colleagues. He was last seen with one called Kevin and another who are on our watch -list. We are looking for them.”

Owoyesigyire says police suspect that there was a misunderstanding between the deceased and his colleagues leading to his death.

Police say a number of the deceased’s accomplices have previously lost lives while committing crimes including some who were put out of action by security during the Nansana panga wielding incidents

According to Owoyesigyire, in one incident, three of the deceased’s colleagues were shot dead while breaking into house in Nansana at night but he narrowly survived and fled the scene.

It is said that since then, Kabanda had shifted to start hitting members of the public using pavers during evening and morning rush hours before robbing them of their valuable properties.