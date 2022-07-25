Many a time, artists – both local and international – get on stage, perform songs and leave without any additional engagement. Not Ayra Starr, though.

While performing at last weekend’s mid-year edition of the Tusker Cider- sponsored Blankets and Wine, the 20-year-old Afrosoul artist made it a point to engage with her audience in unique and truly emotional ways.

Midway through her performance and clad in a pink romper, she asked the fans who could sing along to her empowering 2022 hit single – Ase – and indeed one of her fans stepped up, after which the two performed the song in its entirety, backed by the A Ka Dope Band.

Beyond that, she held an unscripted question and answer session with the crowd between songs – asking the organisers to take a mic to the crowd while nudging the revellers to any question they wanted, which garnered a lot of excitement from the fans.

Ayra Starr – who was one of the headline acts of this edition – got onto the stage at about 9:00 pm and performed some of her biggest hits, including Beggie Beggie, Away and Fashion Killer before tantalizing the crowd with Bloody Samaritan and Overloading to close her performance.

It was a truly unique bonding experience between an artist and their fans that will live on in the hearts of those that attended the event.

Organized by Tusker Cider and House of DJs, Blankets and Wine presents the perfect Urban- Afrocentric experience that presents a platform through which talented creatives can showcase their talents. This edition happened last Sunday at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

While speaking about the overall experience on behalf of Tusker Cider, Simon Lapyem, UBL’s Innovations Projects Manager, said, “Tusker Cider exists to bring unique, colourful and exciting experiences to our consumers who are always looking for different ways through which to have fun with those closest to them, and this edition of Blankets and Wine has been yet another perfect platform through which we have facilitated one such beautiful expression of art, talent and music.”

Besides Ayra Starr, the South African duo – Blaq Diamond – who came on stage following a surprise fireworks display, entertained the crowd with hits like Ibhanoyi and Summer yo Muthi.

Other performers throughout the day included Kamanzi, Zulitums, Brian Aliddeki, Melodic Inversions, Joshua Baraka and DJs – Ssesse, FEM DJ and others.