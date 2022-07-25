Protests have erupted in Jinja city today morning over rising commodity prices. It is the second time this month that people in Jinja are demonstrating over the escalating cost of living.

People were spotted setting tyres on fire and blocking roads with rocks.

Residents had to use boda boda motorcycles or walk to get to the Jinja City suburbs of Bugembe, Namulesa, Mpumudde, and Mafubira sincethe majority of the main routes were blocked by burning tyres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demonstration takes place at a time when a popular online document is urging people to spend three days inside as part of a purported crusade against inflation in the nation.

The authors of the documents, which the police referred to as “defamatory propaganda,” claimed that the sit-in protests will turn into open-air demonstrations and mass uprisings after three days in order to bring about a change in government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, cautioned Ugandans against taking part in these demonstrations, claiming that they were illegal and that the police were committed to put an end to them.

Prices of essential goods have gone drastically up in the last six months.

A litre of kerosene costs Shs 4500 per litre, a more than 50% increment from the same period last year while a kilogramme of maize flour retails at Shs 3500, the highest in recent years.

Several Ugandans have voiced their displeasure with the way the government has handled the situation.