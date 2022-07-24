Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, will pay a two-day working visit to Uganda staring July tomorrow July 25 until 26, 2022 as part of his tour of African countries.

Lavrov will visit Ethiopia, Egypt, Uganda and Congo- Brazzaville ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit, expected to be held in Addis Ababa in October-November, 2022.

The first Russia-Africa Summit was held in Sochi, Russia in 2019 and attended by several African heads of state and government including President Museveni.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his visit, Minister Lavrov and his delegation will hold bilateral talks with the Uganda delegation led by President Museveni at State House Entebbe.

Museveni who last visited Russia in 2019 has called for stronger bilateral relations especially in the areas of defence and security, economic and technical cooperation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia, formerly the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations with Uganda on October 11–12, 1962.

In 1964, the USSR and Uganda signed a trade agreement and an agreement on economic and technical cooperation and registered dynamic political dialogue.

Uganda Exports to Russia was US$8.23 Million during 2020, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade and included among other things, coffee, tea, Aircraft, spacecraft, machinery, electronic equipment, vehicles etc.

Relations

The relations between Uganda and Russia can be said to be at their peak currently with both countries moving in the same direction in many aspects.

Uganda recently contracted a Russian firm to install tracking devices in motor vehicles and motorcycles will manufacture the devices within the country.

Uganda, just like many other African countries is a great beneficiary of Russia’s support.

Uganda has twice been among countries that have abstained during a UN vote to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the April emergency UN General Assembly by countries to vote to suspend Russia from the United Nations human rights council over the invasion of Russia, Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare said Uganda sought to remain neutral.

“Uganda abstained during an emergency UN General Assembly vote to suspend the Russian Federation from the human rights council, maintaining our neutrality. Uganda calls a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine,”Ayebare tweeted.

Uganda insisted that as the incoming chair of the Non- aligned Movement(NAM) neutrality was key.

“Uganda will continue to play a constructive role in the maintenance of peace and security both regionally and globally,”Ayebare stated.

President Museveni has on the other side remain tightlipped on the Russia-Ukraine war, despite pressure to comment on the war in a bid to force him to show which side he supports.

With Uganda seemingly trying to move away from the West, Russia is together with China seen as the new darlings for the East African country that has on several occasions accused the US and its allies of poking their noses in its home affairs, a thing that Russia and China are said not to do.