By Mike Ssegawa

Mukono Municipality is set to get 140km of tarmacked roads under the $600m Greater Kampala Metropolitan Authority program sponsored by the World Bank, which was approved in May 2022.

However social media groups and a lower council in Mukono municipality have been buzzing with debates for and against the much talked about Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA)-Urban Development Program.

There are voices trying to confuse the unsuspecting public that the program is about “annexing” Mukono into Kampala area which is controlled by the Central Government.

In so doing, these elements of politicians attempt to resurrect the old feud between the central government and Mengo, over Uganda’s capital Kampala being a gazetted autonomous area from Buganda region.

Thankfully, these misleading voices have fallen on awakened minds, and their debate fell flat on its nose because the GMKA is not about that.

Since there are people asking questions to know more about the GKMA-Urban Development Program before messengers of doom seeking to confuse or pour cold water on these World Bank funded projects.

In short, I seek to reassure them that GKMA-Urban Development Program is meant to transform our cities (including ours, Mukono) and upgrade our areas around Kampala city to be more livable and workable neighbourhoods and urban centres.

I also reached out to the Mukono Municipal Council (MC) Town Clerk Mr Godfrey Kisekka to seek more information on what an ordinary resident of Mukono or other local governments in the GKMA need to know about this GMKA-Urban Development Program.

What he told me deserve to be known by every Ugandan.

For starters, local governments under this program remain autonomous as per the decentralisation laws of Uganda, but, are working together to resolve and fast-track the area’s economic development.

The districts of Mukono, Mpigi, and Wakiso, and urban authorities including Kira, Nansana, Makindye Ssabagabo, Mukono and Entebbe have agreed in writing to unite their efforts to work towards a shared better future which benefits their people, largely, to tap into donor funding, and develop common infrastructural projects such as roads, street lighting, markets, sanitation systems, among others.

These local governments are participating in the development of the Greater Kampala Economic Development Strategy (2020-2030) jointly, under the stewardship of the National Planning Authority (NPA) using her mandate of producing comprehensive and integrated development plans for the country.

Unlike people who drag tribal elements in this program, the main objective of the strategy is to foster inter-jurisdictional collaboration for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the neighbouring districts in order to create united efforts towards job creation, improved livability and sustainable development in the Greater Kampala area.

Once implemented, there are specific expected outputs of the GKMA-Urban Development Program for Mukono Municipal Council which some well-travelled and largely exposed leaders, don’t want to tell their people, for reasons better known to them. I don’t really understand why some people would be against them!

For purpose of addressing the people of Mukono, these are the specific benefits when this program is implemented.

Before I tell you what Mukono will see the following in the next couple of years; I would want to note that in the last 10 years, Mukono municipal council has only managed to tarmac less than 10kms.

Almost every road user going through Mukono, loathes the traffic jam with sorry bypass roads in both Central and Goma divisions which make up the municipal area.

However, at the end of the program; this is the picture of what is expected and the Mukono Municipal Council where I used to sit, have passed these resolutions.

Road Construction and Upgrading in Mukono will be as follows;

i) 139.3 km of road in Mukono MC upgraded

ii) Three junctions signalized and widened (Seeta, Mukono Taxi Park and Katosi-Wantoni).

iii) The Taxi Park in Mukono MC to be designed and constructed to modern standards.

iv) 1200 units of Street lights to be installed.

v) 120km of roads designed and reviewed include Kame- Anthony, Albert cook, Cathedral rise 9. 6km

– Kame, Nabuuti, Katoosi, Nabutti-Buguju-UCU link 6.6km

– Nasuuti Nakabago Ntawo, Bajjo Kigunga link 14.8km

– Seeta Luanda 4.3km

– Liberty Namanve road network 15km

– Ntawo, Budugala Nsanvu 7.6km

– Kirangira, Kiteete and Nakawolole Anthony link 6.6km

– Budugala Joggo 5.7km

– Namanve Kiwanga Sonde Button link 6.1km

– Mukono CPS, Njogezi youth center to Nakabago 2km

– Nsube, Kyungu Katikolo Nsomere Namilyango 10km

– Kiwanga, Nabusugwe Nsasa 10km

– Dandira Kigombya 3.4km

– Paul Kavuma 1km

– Bukerere Nyanja Kijabijo 10km

– Lumuli Kiwanga 5.6km

– Nyenje Bajjo 5km

GKMA-Urban Development Program will not stop at roads alone, but aims at creating work spaces and private sector competitiveness with will create jobs, businesses and revenue in the short and medium term.

President Museveni has of recent issued directives to ensure the protection and conservation of the country’s eco-system, especially wetlands.

In the case of Kampala and its neighbourhoods such as Mukono, the rate at which wetlands are falling to human activities, is alarming. However, GKMA-Urban Development Program shall ensure:

i) 30km of drainage swamp designed and constructed.

ii) 100 units of specialised equipment procured (backhoes, cesspool, compressor garbage truck, excavator, Environment Monitoring equipment and tools)

iii) Faecal sludge treatment plant designed operationalized

iv) 45,000 people engaged in behavioural change in good environment practices.

v) Climate change action plan including vulnerability, risk assessment, risk map and response plan implemented.

vi) Design and implementation of beautification plan which shall see to more than a million trees planted.

The author is former councillor representing Ngandu, Kigombya and Kirangira at Mukono Municipal Council, and currently Deputy RCC Jinja City Southern Division