The UPDF Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Wilson Mbadi, has assured Ugandans that the security situation in the country is being well managed.

He noted that, save for the ‘isolated’ incidents of cattle theft most especially in the Karamoja sub-region and a few cases of insecurity caused by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists to residents in the Kasese and Bundibugyo districts, the country is at peace.

Mbadi made the remarks during his mobilization tour of troops at Field Artillery Division Headquarters, in Masindi District.

He appreciated the joint security forces of UPDF and the Congolese forces, FARDC for scaling down the ADF strongholds most especially in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The CDF noted that the ADF is now operating in small groups, prompting the change of tactics so as to deal with the splinter groups.

Mbadi added that UPDF has a mark of peace and security in the Central African Republic, DR Congo, Somalia and South Sudan; noting that this is in fulfilment of the Pan African agenda of UPDF.

He further commended President Museveni for his distinguished contribution to developing a modern, efficient and professional force.

He noted that this is evidenced by the continuous training opportunities, improvement in troop welfare and acquisition of modern equipment, among others.

Furthermore, CDF assured officers and militants that all their salaries shall be enhanced but in phases.

He noted that they have already enhanced salaries from senior officers to Generals, adding that others will follow suit in the next financial year.

Mbadi warned troops to desist from engaging in bad habits like overdrinking, desertion and promiscuity among others.

He concluded by imploring troops to utilize services provided by the UPDF leadership like the health care and education services, clean water, power and subsidised products at the Defence Forces Shops, spread out in different parts of the Forces’ deployment u order to improve their standards of living.