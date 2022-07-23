This August the biggest annual expo in Uganda “Omwoleso Gaggade” aka Buganda Expo 2022 is set to take place thanks to Luba Events and Exhibitors who booked their slots ahead of time.

In addition to being an exhibition, Omwoleso Gaggade is an opportunity for all those looking out for the latest innovations as well as those aiming to aid in the development of our Motherland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition will take place from the 19th to the 28th of August at the Lubiri Expo Grounds, Mu Lubiri e Mengo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omwoleso Gaggade is powered by SafeBoda, SANY Group, Sadolin, BBS Terefayina, Survtrack, and CBS Emmanduso Simba Automotives and organized by Luba Event.

All Exhibitors interested should call +256740500400 to book their slots.