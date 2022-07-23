President Museveni said African ought to minimize its dependence on since it is still very expensive but also has effects on the environment.

“The fuel crisis is also another opportunity. In Uganda we had started making electric cars – prototypes. They are called Kira. We must now upgrade this project of making electric cars and minimize fuel. Besides electric car development we have petroleum plans. But even before the Ukraine War petroleum prices were already going up because of fears of no demand in future, which slowed production. We must migrate from petrol and diesel to electric cars,” Museveni said.

The president was on Friday addressing a high-level retreat for the East African Community (EAC) Council of ministers under the theme, “11 years of realizing the commitments of the EAC Common Market Protocol: A reflection on the achievements, opportunities, challenges and the journey ahead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

President Museveni said Africa must unite and integrate to exploit the opportunities.

“If we integrate, unity is very crucial. All opportunities are there and we shall take advantage of them but with a strong market,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the recent years, there has been increased advocacy for shift to electric cars by the global powers as one of the ways to address the climate change concerns partly brought about by emissions from the use of fuel.

During the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP26, world leaders pledged to ensure zero new vehicle emission by 2040 in leading markets.

Speaking to the country on Wednesday, President Museveni said just like the entire world, it is high time Uganda gradually moved away from the use of vehicles powered by fuel to other alternatives like electric cars.

“We should plan for electric cars. It is something we should go for. We made the Kira EV bus. Engineers have told me need shs20 billion to manufacture more. Instead of spending on subsiding mistakes, we would rather use it to get out of mistakes,” Museveni urged.

“Electric vehicles are cleaner; don’t have pollution, cheaper and less maintenance costs. This pressure to spend little money we have on problems, we would rather use it to get out of problems permanently. The long term solution is the electric car and trains.”