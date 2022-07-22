South Sudan has assured Ugandan doing business in the country of their safety and that of their goods and property.

The assurances were made by the minister of Trade and Industry, Kuol Athian at the opening of the three-day South Sudan- Uganda Business Forum at the Beijing Hotel in the capital Juba.

The event was attended by over 400 business people from Uganda and South Sudan.

South Sudan and Uganda representatives are committed to providing an enabling good trade environment for their People and businesses to flourish.

During the discussions, private and public sector stakeholders from South Sudan and Uganda engaged in open trade discussions to explore investment opportunities that will enable both countries to increase revenue and enhance the already vibrant trade relations between both countries.

Uganda exports goods and services worth $400 million per year. Uganda was earning at least $1billion per year before the civil war in 2013. It is estimated that over 500,000 Ugandans are doing business in South Sudan.

Speaking during the opening event, the ambassador of Uganda to South Sudan, Brig Ronnie Balya said, “now that peace has returned to South Sudan, he encourages people in Uganda to embrace this opportunity to expand trade and investment and focus more on joint venture business in the various sectors.

The PSFU chief executive officer, Stephen Asiimwe emphasized that PSFU, which represents 12 sectors of the economy has a membership of over 300 business associations.

“We will collaborate with our counterparts in South Sudan to promote sustainable business relations,” he said.